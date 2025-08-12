William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for APEI Earnings

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

APEI opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $506.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in American Public Education by 14.8% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,182 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

