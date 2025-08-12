William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Addus HomeCare

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $111.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $51,149,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $16,155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

