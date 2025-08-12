Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $328.55 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.82 and a 200 day moving average of $288.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,935. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,717 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,353,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 632,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,978 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.