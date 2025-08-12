Wolfe Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Biogen Q4 Earnings

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wolfe Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research analyst A. Hammond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17. Biogen has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59.

In related news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

