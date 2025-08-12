WPM FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Raymond James Financial

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE WPM opened at $97.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

