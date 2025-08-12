Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives $106.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.9792.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 488.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

