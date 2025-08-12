Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Youdao Price Performance
NYSE:DAO opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.24. Youdao has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $191.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.67%.
Institutional Trading of Youdao
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
