Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE:DAO opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.24. Youdao has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $191.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Youdao by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Youdao by 13,310.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

