Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for ALK Earnings

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.78 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after buying an additional 1,882,598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,063,000 after buying an additional 923,064 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,306,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $957,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

