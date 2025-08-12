Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

