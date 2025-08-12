Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,725,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $933,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

