Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zura Bio from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZURA

Zura Bio Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

NASDAQ ZURA opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 190.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP increased its holdings in Zura Bio by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 714,258 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.