Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SENEA opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seneca Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $709.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Featured Articles

