10,886 Shares in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

NYSE SABA opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%.

(Free Report)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.