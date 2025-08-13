1,166 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

