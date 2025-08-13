1,515 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 452.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,947,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $386.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

