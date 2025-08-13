1,616 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

