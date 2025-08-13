17,518 Shares in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

