2,140 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

