311 Shares in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $689.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.10 billion, a PE ratio of 167.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $703.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.48. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.