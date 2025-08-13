38,834 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE AQN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.64 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

