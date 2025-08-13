AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AAR by 88.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $546,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,267.90. This represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,182 shares of company stock worth $7,331,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

