Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,097.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 136,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 154,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,792,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

NYSE AKR opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

