Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Reduced by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aflac alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after buying an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after buying an additional 556,394 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,081,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,409,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,300,075. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.