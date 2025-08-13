Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

