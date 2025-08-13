Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,726,368. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

