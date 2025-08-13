Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Amdocs worth $31,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 20.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

