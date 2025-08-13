Analyzing Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crocs and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 4 9 0 2.57 Columbia Sportswear 1 5 1 0 2.00

Crocs currently has a consensus target price of $108.9231, suggesting a potential upside of 39.82%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Columbia Sportswear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Crocs has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 5.72% 44.15% 16.12% Columbia Sportswear 6.59% 12.97% 7.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crocs and Columbia Sportswear”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.10 billion 1.04 $950.07 million $3.73 20.88 Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 0.82 $223.27 million $3.92 12.90

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Columbia Sportswear on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

