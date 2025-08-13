Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – August 10th

Get alerts:

SoundHound AI, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Tempus AI, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, license or deploy AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision—to automate processes and derive insights from data. Investors buy these equities in hopes of benefiting from the rapid growth and transformative potential of AI applications across industries. Such stocks can range from large, established tech firms to smaller, specialized startups focused solely on AI innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 206,161,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324,236. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,807,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,969. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.14.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,630,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,284,680. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $871.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,573. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $982.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $943.49.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

SNOW traded down $14.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,603,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,447. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $229.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.97.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 26,073,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 4.98. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. 9,762,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

