Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Pure Storage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,160,000. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

