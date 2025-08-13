Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 644,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 280,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 880,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 807,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

