Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $681,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 158,647 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

