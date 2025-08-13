Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Docusign by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 809.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 525,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 519,423 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Docusign Trading Up 1.3%

Docusign stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.