Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,619,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

XEL opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

