Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 15,592 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.9%

DKNG opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of -66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,181 shares of company stock worth $26,615,625. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

