Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.20.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUOL opened at $322.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.36 and a 200 day moving average of $392.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.10 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

