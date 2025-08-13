BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 34,094.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 114.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

BancFirst Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. BancFirst Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,720. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

