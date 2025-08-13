Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,290 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 4,055,821 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Barrick Mining worth $28,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Mining by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,861,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Barrick Mining by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after buying an additional 19,189,830 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,950,892 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $348,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,614,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $303,161,000 after acquiring an additional 296,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,426,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $202,701,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CIBC upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

