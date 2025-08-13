Best Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 10th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the development, deployment, or support of blockchain technology and related applications. These firms may operate cryptocurrency exchanges, provide mining hardware, develop decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, or offer enterprise blockchain solutions. Investing in such stocks allows shareholders to gain exposure to the growth and adoption of distributed‐ledger systems without directly holding digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $250.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,003,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,180,088. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 6.17.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 16,617,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693,904. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 6.60.

