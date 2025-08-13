Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,503 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

QBTS stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,577,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. B. Riley increased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

