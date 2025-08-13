Blair William & Co. IL Buys 118 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $102,706.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,448.76. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolan Lennon sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $105,655.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 769 shares in the company, valued at $188,950.99. This represents a 35.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,455 shares of company stock valued at $601,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $288.32 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $183.18 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.75 and its 200 day moving average is $260.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.