Blair William & Co. IL Invests $235,000 in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $939,567. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

