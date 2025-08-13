Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $252,000 Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,679,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,593,000 after acquiring an additional 193,921 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,557,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 266,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 138,627 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,912 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.