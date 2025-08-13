Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 847,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $987.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

