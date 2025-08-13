Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Reddit by 48,560.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reddit by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares in the company, valued at $202,862,674.42. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $2,837,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 539,631 shares in the company, valued at $109,383,203.70. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,309 shares of company stock worth $63,881,845. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RDDT opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

