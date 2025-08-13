Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,968,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,352 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,871,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,629,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.01 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $29,755.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,374.98. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,588.96. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,654 shares of company stock worth $263,667. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

