Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $32,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,654,000 after buying an additional 1,868,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,908,000 after buying an additional 29,425 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,451,000 after acquiring an additional 447,457 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,783.30. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,923. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM opened at $118.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $731.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.