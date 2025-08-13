Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,833,000 after buying an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. now owns 45,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,074,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NYSE:BAM opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

