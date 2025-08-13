Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,919 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.63% of Caesars Entertainment worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

