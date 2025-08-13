Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 913,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 397.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 694,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,887,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 243,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,205.21. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

