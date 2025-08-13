Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,216 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $85,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

